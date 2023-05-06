Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 645 ($8.06) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 530 ($6.62).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 523 ($6.53) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 540 ($6.75) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 581.67 ($7.27).

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.24) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 550.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

