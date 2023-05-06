Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 18,333 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1,726.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $3,931,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.5 %

DAR opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

