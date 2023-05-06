Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 225,228 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 70,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading

