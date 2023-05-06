Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,114 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2,009.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.72 and a 200-day moving average of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

