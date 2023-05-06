Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,857 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $28.34 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

