Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 509.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Catalent Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

