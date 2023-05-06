Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.04 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,987 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.