Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

