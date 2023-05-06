Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFG opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.