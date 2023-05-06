Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $951,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.56 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.