Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 38,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

