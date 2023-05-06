Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

