Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PCG stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

