Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 206,973 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 109,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

BRO stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

