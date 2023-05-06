Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,964 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $59,617,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $96.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

