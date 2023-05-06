Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,544 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.