Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.44 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $3,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.