Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $844,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

