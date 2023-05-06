Robert Gregg Stone III Buys 1,000 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

