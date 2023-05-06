Robert W. Baird Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.