Robert W. Baird Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $112.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

