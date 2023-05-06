Robert W. Stallings Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

