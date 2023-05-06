Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $193.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Barclays cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Trading Up 0.4 %

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This is an increase from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Stories

