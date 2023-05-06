Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $7.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

