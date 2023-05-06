Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $343,892 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 304,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

