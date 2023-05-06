Rosenblatt Securities Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $141.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

