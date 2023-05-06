Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aritzia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

