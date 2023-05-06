Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.