Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.