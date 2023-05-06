Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.43 and last traded at $146.43, with a volume of 168947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.