Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.