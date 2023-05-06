Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.02

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.02 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

