Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $22.67 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

