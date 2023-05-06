Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $22.67 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
