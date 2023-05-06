Sally Johnson Sells 65,220 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04).

Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 824.60 ($10.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 847.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 905.25. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,498.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSON shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.37) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.68).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

