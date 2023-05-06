Sally Johnson Sells 65,220 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04).
Pearson Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 824.60 ($10.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 847.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 905.25. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,498.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
