Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $363.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $348.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

