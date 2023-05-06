Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.25

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.86). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 407,841 shares.
Sareum Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of -0.59.
Sareum Company Profile
Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.
