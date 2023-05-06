Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $507.02

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.02 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 493 ($6.16). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.16), with a volume of 118,663 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.75. The stock has a market cap of £774.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.