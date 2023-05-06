Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.79. Schroders shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 550 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

