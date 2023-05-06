Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

