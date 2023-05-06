Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Price Performance

WJX opened at C$23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.75. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.0481622 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

