SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.28

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,235,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

