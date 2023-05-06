Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Seabridge Gold worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

