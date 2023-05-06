Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

