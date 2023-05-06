Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 325977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

