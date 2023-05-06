Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

