Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

