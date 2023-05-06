Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.25 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

