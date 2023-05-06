Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

