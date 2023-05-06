Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

