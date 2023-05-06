Share Repurchase Program Approved by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Board of Directors

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

Apple stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

