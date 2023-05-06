Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 408 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DHI opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.